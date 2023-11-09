New subcabinet to help push Kansas toward long-term water goals

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new subcabinet has been created to help Kansas agencies push toward the state’s long-term water goals.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Nov. 9, that she has formed the Kansas Water Subcabinet in order to formalize cross-agency coordination on the state’s water priorities. The subcabinet will provide an efficient and practical internal forum for experts across several agencies to discuss water-related data and policy and strengthen state government initiatives on emerging and long-term water issues.

“My administration has been laser-focused on finding and implementing sustainable solutions to address our state’s water concerns,” Gov. Kelly said. “This subcabinet ensures we are all pulling in the same direction in those efforts and building an all-of-government approach to water issues.”

Kelly noted that the subcabinet is set to be managed by the Governor’s Special Advisor on Water and its permanent members will include representatives from the Kansas Water Office, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the Kansas Department of Commerce, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

“Our state’s agricultural and rural economy is fueled by water, which is why our stakeholders often point to long-term water management as one of the state’s most critical challenges,” Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam said. “I’m looking forward to enhancing the collaboration among state officials with an active Water Subcabinet.”

Kelly indicated that the group could develop cross-agency goals and strategies on long-term water issues, strengthen service delivery of the state’s water grants and programs and respond to upcoming and short-term water-related issues as it strategizes preventative measures.

The Governor also said the subcabinet will prioritize securing federal or private funds across agencies to leverage the state’s historic investments in the Kansas Water Plan.

“Our state’s water challenges are daunting and complex, making it essential that we marshal the expertise and advice of all our water agencies,” Connie Owen, Director of the Kansas Water Office, said. “The Water Subcabinet can provide the critical experience, knowledge, data, and context necessary to help the state ensure a safe and secure water supply for Kansans.”

Kelly noted that the subcabinet will meet regularly and provide monthly updates to the Governor.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-vehicle collision on I-70 near Auburn Rd. forces eastbound traffic to a standstill on Nov....
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
Topeka Police attempt to identify two men who may have information about an Oct. 14, 2023,...
Police attempt to identify 2 who may have information about Abigail’s attack
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023
The most recent photo of Travis D. Munsell shared by Police on Nov. 7, 2023.
Man with multiple run-ins with police sought in connection to Topeka burglary

Latest News

FILE
New order allows attorneys to work more efficiently following breach of Kansas judicial system
FILE
18-year-old sentenced to prison for Snapchat threats that closed public pool
FILE
Downtown Topeka alleyway set to close for repairs
Fahamu Pecou, “Parable of the Sower: Oya’s Dream,” 2023, courtesy of the artist.
Paintings by famous, contemporary Black artists acquired by Spencer Museum