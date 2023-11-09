New subcabinet to help push Kansas toward long-term water goals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new subcabinet has been created to help Kansas agencies push toward the state’s long-term water goals.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Nov. 9, that she has formed the Kansas Water Subcabinet in order to formalize cross-agency coordination on the state’s water priorities. The subcabinet will provide an efficient and practical internal forum for experts across several agencies to discuss water-related data and policy and strengthen state government initiatives on emerging and long-term water issues.

“My administration has been laser-focused on finding and implementing sustainable solutions to address our state’s water concerns,” Gov. Kelly said. “This subcabinet ensures we are all pulling in the same direction in those efforts and building an all-of-government approach to water issues.”

Kelly noted that the subcabinet is set to be managed by the Governor’s Special Advisor on Water and its permanent members will include representatives from the Kansas Water Office, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the Kansas Department of Commerce, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

“Our state’s agricultural and rural economy is fueled by water, which is why our stakeholders often point to long-term water management as one of the state’s most critical challenges,” Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam said. “I’m looking forward to enhancing the collaboration among state officials with an active Water Subcabinet.”

Kelly indicated that the group could develop cross-agency goals and strategies on long-term water issues, strengthen service delivery of the state’s water grants and programs and respond to upcoming and short-term water-related issues as it strategizes preventative measures.

The Governor also said the subcabinet will prioritize securing federal or private funds across agencies to leverage the state’s historic investments in the Kansas Water Plan.

“Our state’s water challenges are daunting and complex, making it essential that we marshal the expertise and advice of all our water agencies,” Connie Owen, Director of the Kansas Water Office, said. “The Water Subcabinet can provide the critical experience, knowledge, data, and context necessary to help the state ensure a safe and secure water supply for Kansans.”

Kelly noted that the subcabinet will meet regularly and provide monthly updates to the Governor.

