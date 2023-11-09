New order allows attorneys to work more efficiently following breach of Kansas judicial system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new move by the Kansas Supreme Court will now allow attorneys and self-represented litigants to begin to work more efficiently following a breach of the state’s online records system.

The Kansas Supreme Court announced on Thursday, Nov. 9, that attorneys and self-represented litigants will be able to work through email under a temporary rule adopted by Chief Justice Marla Luckert.

The Court noted that Administrative Order 2023-RL-077 sets out guidelines for attorneys and self-represented litigants to meet service requirements via email. The move was adopted in response to the Kansas Courts Electronic Filing System’s unavailability due to the Oct. 12 security incident.

“Restoring court information systems safely and securely is our highest priority. We are working through a multiphase recovery plan, and it will take time to be fully restored,” Luckert said. “This temporary rule gives direction to court users who need to meet service requirements without access to familiar tools.”

The Court indicated that service is defined as the official delivery of documents to an opposing party in a lawsuit. Attorneys, who have been required to file electronically since 2018, agree to receive these documents electronically when they enter an appearance in a case. Service is then sent through the Kansas Courts eFiling System.

According to the Court, the temporary rule allows licensed attorneys to serve other licensed attorneys via email without the required written content. When any party is a self-represented litigant, all parties are required to consent in writing to receive service by email. Filers are encouraged to read the temporary rule to ensure compliance.

Court officials noted that the eFiling system is one of several that were knocked offline on Oct. 12, when the Office of Judicial Administration experienced a security breach. The other affected systems include:

Kansas eCourt case management system, which district courts use to process cases

Kansas Protection Order Portal, which accepts electronically filed documents

Kansas District Court Public Access Portal, which allows searching district court case information

Appellate Case Inquiry System, which allows searching appellate court case information

Kansas Attorney Registration, which allows searching for an attorney by name or bar number

Kansas online marriage license application

Central Payment Center, which operates in the Office of Judicial Administration. It will not be able to process disbursements on behalf of district courts.

The Court said it activated its response process as soon as it learned of the incident and notified the Information Security Office. Law enforcement officials are also awarded and the Office continues to cooperate with inquiries into the matter.

Earlier in November, the Court announced it had opened two service centers in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka which use limited network access to find information in the Kansas eCourt Case Management System. One service center supports district court information needs while the other provides public access to district court case information processed before Oct. 12.

“We have a large team of people working to get our court information systems fully restored,” Luckert said. “We appreciate how disruptive this has been for our courts and the people who are served by them. We ask that you please bear with us while we work on it.”

The Court noted that efforts to bring the branch’s information systems back online will be phased and that timeline is still in the development phases. Beyond rebuilding a safe and secure environment for its information systems, the branch will plan how to restore full access to data. This will occur incrementally and began with access to district court case information.

The Office indicated that it has been working with outside experts to investigate what happened, how it happened and what all was affected. The investigation remains ongoing.

