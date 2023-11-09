Museum of Art and Light Hosts Historic Beam-Signing Ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Museum of Art and Light (MoA+L) hosted a beam-signing celebration commemorating the latest milestone in the construction of the Museum’s more than $45 million renovated and newly constructed campus.

Donors, founders, board members, family, and staff gathered to sign the final beam of the 3-story structure that will comprise ~50,000 square feet at Third and Pierre streets in downtown Manhattan. The new construction will house three permanent art galleries, a museum café, a gift shop, a flexible classroom, an atrium, and an immersive corridor that will connect to the adjacent, newly renovated 24,000-square-foot “Sears & Roebuck Co.” building. The former Sears building will house the long-awaited immersive experience with three annually rotating exhibits, administrative offices, and art storage when they both open in 2024. The museum’s president and chairman, Bob and Tracey DeBruyn, said the community celebration showed them a lot.

”Oh it means everything, but this just shows you a fraction not just the support it’s the excitement around this that people have,” said Tracey DeBruyn.

In future years, the third building, fondly known as Town Pavilion, will add to the museum’s expanded arts program offerings such as in-artist studios, art classes, and hands-on learning to complete the museum’s campus. The building should be completed by October of next year.

