Military aircrafts to fly over KU campus in advance of Veterans Day football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A military aircraft will fly over the University of Kansas campus in advance of this weekend’s Veterans Day football game.

University of Kansas officials said the military aircraft will fly over campus on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11 in advance of this weekend’s KU football Salute to Service game against Texas Tech University.

KU officials indicated a pair of C-130s will conduct a practice run over campus on Friday, Nov. 10, likely between 1-2 p.m.

KU officials said on Saturday, the planes will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium shortly before the 11 a.m. kickoff of the football game, which takes place on Veterans Day.

