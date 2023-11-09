Man previously incarcerated arrested again after victim held up in East Topeka

Audley Cable
Audley Cable(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An East Topeka disturbance in which a victim was held up with a firearm has resulted in the arrest of a man previously sentenced to prison for the illegal possession of a firearm.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Tuesday, Nov. 7, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of SE Lawrence St. with reports of a disturbance.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they were told that an unknown man, later identified as Audley M. Crable Jr., 35, of Topeka, had threatened a victim with a firearm. However, Crable was not at the scene when they arrived.

On Wednesday, TPD said officers in the 2400 block of SE Bellview Ave. spotted a man they believed to be Crable run into a nearby house. They attempted to speak with him and he eventually exited the home.

As a result of the investigation, Carble was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
  • Criminal restraint
  • Aggravated endangering a child - a reckless situation
  • Interference with law enforcement officials

As of Thursday, Crable remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

In 2019, Crable was sentenced to spend three years in prison after he was originally indicted for the shooting of two employees of Mo’s Express in 2011. He entered a plea agreement for the illegal possession of a firearm. After his three-year sentence, he was also to serve two years of supervised release. He had originally been prohibited from carrying a firearm after a 2007 conviction for felony aggravated assault in Shawnee Co.

