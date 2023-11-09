Large crane installed for City Hall project to affect traffic for over a week

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large section of the parking lot between Topeka City Hall and the Shawnee Co. Courthouse is now closed for over a week.

A large crane has been moved into the space to move equipment onto the roof of City Hall, part of the HVAC system replacement crews have been working on since July 2023.

Meanwhile, traffic can enter the parking lot from SE Monroe St. and exit onto SE Quincy St. This portion of the project is expected to be complete by Friday, Nov. 17.

City officials said the HVAC replacement project is estimated to be complete by 2024.

Below is a more detailed map showing where the closure will be and where residents can enter and exit.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8, a large section of the parking lot between Shawnee County...
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8, a large section of the parking lot between Shawnee County Courthouse and City Hall will be closed to safely accommodate a large crane.(City of Topeka)

College Prep Academy hosts guest speakers for Native American Heritage Month
College Prep Academy hosts guest speakers for Native American Heritage Month
Large crane installed for City Hall project to affect traffic for over a week
