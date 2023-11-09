KDWP announces annual permits, campsite reservation dates for Kansas State Parks

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has announced annual permits and campsite reservation dates for Kansas State Parks.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) officials said there are three important dates coming up that Kansas State Park visitors won’t want to miss.

KDWP officials indicated beginning Dec. 1, 2023, the following annual permits for Kansas State Parks will go on sale online, at state park offices and at license vendor locations:

Annual Vehicle Permit – $25

Annual Vehicle Permit (Senior/Disabled Kansas Resident) – $13.75

Unconventional Vehicle Permit – $52.50 (Purchase at state park offices.)

Annual Camping Permit – $202.50 (If purchased prior to April 1 or after September 30. $252.50 if purchased between April 1 and September 30. Discount permit, a $10/night discount on camping for the calendar year.)

14-day Camping Permit – $112.50 (Discount permit, a $10/night discount on camping for up to 14 nights; nights do not have to be consecutive.)

KDWP officials said beginning at 12 p.m. Dec. 8, 2023, campsite reservations for the prime season (April 1 through Oct. 31) will open for the following Kansas State Parks:

Cedar Bluff, Cheney, Kanopolis, Meade, Milford, Perry, Pomona, Prairie Dog, Sandhills, Tuttle Creek), and (Note: Tuttle Creek River Pond and Riley campground may be reserved online from April 1 thru November 30.)

KDWP officials indicated that beginning at 12 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2023, campsite reservations for the prime season (April 1 - Oct. 31) will open for the remaining Kansas State Parks:

Clinton, Crawford, Cross Timbers, Eisenhower, El Dorado, Elk City, Fall River, Glen Elder, Hillsdale, Historic Lake Scott, Lovewell, and Wilson.

KDWP officials said parkgoers who want to have the best chances possible of being able to reserve a campsite for a desired date(s) during prime season should:

Familiarize themselves with CampItKS.com or ReserveAmerica.com Ensure they have a seamless login with an existing complete profile or create a new account for customers brand new to either website. Download the CampItKS mobile app for access on-the-go And, mark down the aforementioned launch dates for permit sales and 2024 reservations.

Lastly, to view a complete list of state parks in Kansas, including maps and lists of amenities, click HERE.

