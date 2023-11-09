Kansas Football Preview Center now open

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Gateway District project will begin soon, the University of Kansas has added its new Preview Center.

According to the KU officials, it’s located at the corner of 11th and Mississippi streets. The new space looks out at the area that will transform into the Gateway District and the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The preview center, through a strong partnership with sales and service group Legends and architectural firms HNTB and Multistudio, along with Turner Construction, will bring the Gateway District project to life and offer fans a glimpse into the new stadium’s seating options prior to opening.

“We are excited to officially open the Kansas Football Preview Center that will be a showcase space to help bring the various seating opportunities to life for the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium,” said Jason Booker, KU’s Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation. “We are thankful to our great partners who helped design and build this amazing space at 11th and Mississippi.”

The preview center, which will house permanent offices to Legends staff to service fans, will offer a theater room that will use advanced technology to give a look into the seating and amenities that the new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will offer. The space will be open for the more than 21 months prior to Phase 1 of the Gateway District being completed and will service through the opening of the stadium.

A sales website will also be viewable to fans to check out with Legends staff that will offer fully interactive views at premium spaces that will be available at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Inside the preview center, there will also be a “Football Wall” that will display balls signed by fans who purchase tickets. That wall will then be on display inside the new stadium when it opens.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.