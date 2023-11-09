Kansas Department of Commerce hosts in-person career fair at Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Commerce and KANSASWORKS hosted an in-person career fair at the Kansas Statehouse.

Representatives from around 15 state agencies spoke with job seekers about the open job positions they had available on Wednesday, Nov. 8. In fact, more than 800 employment opportunities for the state are available with benefits such as health insurance, vision, dental, and retirement plans.

”Kansas is such a great place to work,” said Angie Krahe, Human Resources Recruiter. “You know, I have been with the state since ‘99 and public service is such a good rewarding position to be in. The State of Kansas has so many different positions, different positions that are always hiring, so, yeah, it is just a really good place to be.”

In addition to addressing employment questions from job seekers, Kansas Department of Commerce featured an on-site computer lab with internet access where candidates were able to seek real-time resume and job application assistance from knowledgeable staff.

There is also a virtual job fair scheduled for Nov. 15. You can register for the virtual career fair at KansasWorks.com. To search and apply for State of Kansas jobs, visit jobs.ks.gov.

Some agencies that attended include:

KANSAS WORKS

Kansas Adjutant General’s Department

Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Kansas Department for Children and Families

Kansas Department of Administration

Kansas Department of Aging & Disability Services

Kansas Department of Agriculture

Kansas Department of Commerce

Kansas Department of Corrections

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Kansas Department of Labor

Kansas Department of Revenue

Kansas Department of Transportation

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Kansas Highway Patrol

Kansas Neurological Institute

Kansas Office of Information Technology Services

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.