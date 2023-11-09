K-State’s Beebe commits to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) runs onto the field with teammates before an...
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) runs onto the field with teammates before an NCAA college football game against South Dakota Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl secured the commitment from one of K-State’s finest on Wednesday.

K-State offensive guard Cooper Beebe committed to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the game’s executive director Jim Nagy announced on Twitter.

Beebe, a Kansas City, Kansas, native and Piper High School alum, has made numerous award and watch lists for his play for the Wildcats.

He was First Team All-American in 2022 according to The Athletic, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News.

Beebe has been projected as a second or third-round pick by many draft analysts.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Beebe as the second-best offensive guard in the 2024 NFL Draft.

