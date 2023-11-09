K-State volleyball upsets another Top 10 team in sweeping fashion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After sweeping then No. 8 BYU to close out the month of October at home, the Wildcats now do it again at Morgan Family Arena to No. 3 Texas.

The ‘Cats won both sets one and two, 25-22 and set three, 25-21.

K-State beats No. 3 Texas for the school’s biggest victory in 20 years. Jason Mansfield and his Wildcats are the real deal! pic.twitter.com/C03OqSWnAm — D. Scott Fritchen (@DScottFritchen) November 9, 2023

Aliyah Carter led all players with 20 kills while Aniya Clinton provided seven more. Izzi Szulczewski had 31 assists and Mackenzie Morris had 20 digs. The ‘Cats also had a sparkling .351 hitting percentage with a total of 53 digs. The Longhorns also had 11 service errors to go along with a .246 hitting percentage.

Against BYU, that was the program’s first-ever straight-set win over a Top 10 opponent. Then, the Wildcats added another to their resume, becoming the first squad to ever record two Top 10 sweeps.

Now, add Texas to the list of straight set wins over a Top 10 opponent in the same season. That snapped a 39 game losing streak against Texas and K-State’s biggest win in 20 years.

