K-State volleyball upsets another Top 10 team in sweeping fashion

Kansas State volleyball against No. 3 Texas
Kansas State volleyball against No. 3 Texas(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After sweeping then No. 8 BYU to close out the month of October at home, the Wildcats now do it again at Morgan Family Arena to No. 3 Texas.

The ‘Cats won both sets one and two, 25-22 and set three, 25-21.

Aliyah Carter led all players with 20 kills while Aniya Clinton provided seven more. Izzi Szulczewski had 31 assists and Mackenzie Morris had 20 digs. The ‘Cats also had a sparkling .351 hitting percentage with a total of 53 digs. The Longhorns also had 11 service errors to go along with a .246 hitting percentage.

Against BYU, that was the program’s first-ever straight-set win over a Top 10 opponent. Then, the Wildcats added another to their resume, becoming the first squad to ever record two Top 10 sweeps.

Now, add Texas to the list of straight set wins over a Top 10 opponent in the same season. That snapped a 39 game losing streak against Texas and K-State’s biggest win in 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
A 3-vehicle collision on I-70 near Auburn Rd. forces eastbound traffic to a standstill on Nov....
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023

Latest News

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college...
Bill Self on his lifetime contract from Kansas: ‘I’m excited that I will finish my career here’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Kansas women's basketball head coach Brandon Schneider
Kansas WBB opens regular season on Wednesday
Topeka High guard Faith Shields
Former Topeka High hoops standout will play soccer instead of basketball