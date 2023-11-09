K-State technology institute kicks off product development seminar series

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University’s Technology Development Institute kicked off their product development seminar series in Kiowa County.

K-State officials said the Technology Development Institute (TDI) visited Kiowa County in early November to begin the series for high school students and community members in Kansas.

According to K-State officials, staff from the TDI presented to high school students in USD 422 Kiowa County about career possibilities in STEM and the use of new technologies in manufacturing in a morning session on Nov. 6. In the afternoon, TDI staff presented to local professionals and community members at the Media Center in downtown Greensburg about the product development process.

“These presentations are a great way for us to talk with students about STEM careers and what K-State has to offer as they consider their future plans,” said Bret Lanz, commercialization director for TDI. “Additionally, the community programs help to educate local community members about the network of resources here in the state to help them create and launch new businesses. This is especially true in some of the rural areas of Kansas where access to resources is much more limited.”

K-State officials said the seminar at the high school focused on the various types of engineering careers that are available and provided additional detail on the work that the mechanical engineering staff perform at the TDI. The TDI team discussed how new technologies, such as 3D printers, can be used in the design and development of new products and technologies, and the students took a closer look at a range of products that were produced using manufacturing technologies.

K-State officials indicated the Media Center seminar was for community members - such as economic development professionals, the banking community, manufacturers and inventors - who had an interest in learning more about the product development process and what resources were available within the state to help support the creation of new products and technologies. Topics included how to conduct market research to investigate interest in new ideas, the patenting process, designing and prototyping and commercialization.

“The TDI product development seminar is an opportunity for us all to learn about this amazing resource — right here in Kansas. Attend, ask questions and learn how they can help,” said Lea Ann Seiler, NetWork Kansas manager of entrepreneurship for the Southwest region.

The informational sessions are being delivered as part of the K-State 105 initiative to help drive positive economic impact in conjunction with the E-Community Program at Network Kansas. Additional seminars are currently scheduled at the following locations:

Dec. 12 in Colby

Dec. 13 in Hays

Jan. 12, 2024, in Norton

Registration for the events can be through the events calendar on the Network Kansas website.

K-State officials said Network Kansas and K-State are continuing to add dates and locations to the schedule and encourage local communities that are interested in hosting similar presentations to contact them by reaching out to Lanz at blanz@k-state.edu.

According to K-State officials, this project was completed in support of the K-State 105 initiative, Kansas State University’s answer to the call for a comprehensive economic growth and advancement solution for Kansas. The initiative leverages the statewide K-State Research and Extension network to deliver the full breadth of the university’s collective knowledge and solution-driven innovation to every Kansan, right where they live and work. Additionally, K-State 105 forges the connections and partnerships that create access to additional expertise within other state institutions and agencies, nonprofits and corporations — all part of an effort to build additional capacities and strengths in each of the 105 counties in the state.

K-State officials noted the K-State Technology Development Institute in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering is a U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration University Center that provides a broad range of engineering and business development services to both private industry and university researchers to advance the commercial readiness of new products or technologies.

