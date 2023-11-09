Interfaith of Topeka invites community to join in giving thanks

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interfaith of Topeka is inviting everyone to come together in fellowship and thanksgiving.

The 43rd annual Interfaith of Topeka Community Thanksgiving Celebration is coming up Nov. 19. Stephanie Schuttera of Temple Beth Shalom and Jean Hazelwood, who is Wiccan, visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details.

Schuttera and Hazelwood said the service strives to bring together people from congregations and with different beliefs to gain a greater understanding and appreciation for each other. This year’s theme is “Giving Thanks as One People.”

Both say the gathering illustrates how we are more alike than we are different.

The Thanksgiving Celebration will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19 at Temple Beth Sholom, 4200 SW Munson Ave. Attendees will enjoy speakers and music. Coffee and cookies will be served afterward.

Each year, Interfaith of Topeka chooses an organization to benefit from the event. This year, it will support VIDA Ministries, which provides services and assistance to the city’s Hispanic immigrants.

