Initiative used in adult facilities to be introduced in Kansas juvenile justice system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the success of an old initiative used in adult facilities, the Stepping Up Initiative will now make its debut in the Kansas juvenile justice system.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8, that the Council of State Government’s Justice Center’s Stepping Up Initiative has now launched in the juvenile justice system. The initiative is meant to reduce over-incarceration of mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

Gov. Kelly noted that the initiative provides the Kansas Department of Corrections with training and other technical aid to identify youth who could benefit from behavioral health supports and services to avoid re-incarceration.

Kelly indicated that Kansas is now the first state in the nation to launch the Stepping Up initiative in the juvenile justice system.

“Before I got into politics, I worked in a minimum-security prison for boys, where I saw firsthand the benefits of having access to mental health resources,” Kelly said. “That’s why we are expanding the Stepping Up Initiative to our juvenile justice system so that we are better able to identify and provide mental health and addiction supports to kids who could benefit from them. Helping young people get set up for successful futures will make our state safer and save us money down the road.”

The Governor said the announcement builds on the initiative’s success in adult facilities. In February 2021, CSG partnered with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services to create the Kansas Stepping Up TA Center to address the cycle of incarceration of Kansas adults with mental illness.

“We’re excited about this collaborative effort as we all pitch in with our expertise, with a primary focus of intervening as early as possible to keep young people out of jails and prisons,” Secretary of Corrections Jeff Zmuda said. “The availability of these additional mental health resources is critical to addressing the behaviors and needs of juvenile Kansans with that goal in mind.”

So far, Kelly noted that 95 counties have benefited from the opportunities which have included training, webinars and sharing of best practices. The center has aided counties as they enhance infrastructure, build stronger collaboration across mental health and justice systems and increase data capacity at the local level.

“Kansas’ pioneering move to launch the Stepping Up Initiative in its juvenile justice system not only sets an inspiring precedent for the nation but also reflects our unwavering commitment to rewriting the narrative for young Kansans with mental illness,” said Megan Davidson, the program director of the Stepping Up initiative at the CSG Justice Center. “By expanding this initiative to juvenile justice, we are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Kansas and extend the Stepping Up framework to benefit youth and communities throughout the state. Together, we are embracing hope, recovery, and meaningful change at the intersection of justice and behavioral health, paving the way for a brighter future for youth in Kansas.”

For more information about the Stepping Up Initiative, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.