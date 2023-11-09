Horton plans dedication for new park, museum, mural honoring veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special project a decade in the making will be dedicated in Horton this Veterans Day.

McKenna Boller-Simon with Reinvent Horton and Purple Heart recipient Gary Behrnes visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the project.

Boller-Simon says the community has spent 10 years raising money for and planning the Horton Veterans Park & Museum. One highlight of the area is a mural commissioned through the Kansas City Art Institute. It features images of service members from Horton who were killed in action.

Behrnes grew up in the Horton area and served as an infantryman in Vietnam. He was sent home when he was wounded in action, and says he feels grateful to have made it home when so many others did not. He said he was proud to serve his country, and it is especially meaningful for his hometown to honor the service of our nation’s veterans.

Family members of the servicemen pictured in the mural are expected to attend a dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 837/841 Central Ave. in Horton. Everyone is invited to visit the park, see the mural and tour the museum.

