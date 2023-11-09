Holton High School ticket sale process causes confusion among families

The ticket sale process for Holton High School’s playoff game scheduled for this Friday against Frontenac has caused some confusion.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ticket sale process for Holton High School’s playoff game scheduled for this Friday against Frontenac has caused some confusion.

13 NEWS viewers have reported that USD 336 planned to require people to pay online only for this Friday’s game tickets, with no option available to purchase tickets at the front gate.

USD 336 said it was based on new rulings from KSHSAA, but the association says it is not enforcing such a rule.

Holton’s athletic director sent an email to families stating there was a misunderstanding and apologized for the confusion, noting that people can purchase online or with cash at the entrance gate.

Any active military and veterans can attend the game for free. Below is the message from Holton’s athletic director, Brandan Giltner.

Here is the link to purchase tickets: https://gofan.co/event/1216820?schoolId=KS24320

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
A 3-vehicle collision on I-70 near Auburn Rd. forces eastbound traffic to a standstill on Nov....
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023

Latest News

The Topeka Public Schools College Prep Academy hosted guest speakers to discuss Native American...
College Prep Academy hosts guest speakers for Native American Heritage Month
College Prep Academy hosts guest speakers for Native American Heritage Month
College Prep Academy hosts guest speakers for Native American Heritage Month
A large section of the parking lot between Topeka City Hall and the Shawnee Co. Courthouse is...
Large crane installed for City Hall project to affect traffic for over a week
A large section of the parking lot between Topeka City Hall and the Shawnee Co. Courthouse is...
Large crane installed for City Hall project to affect traffic for over a week
Scams can come in the form of imposters and phishing that can target a veterans finances and...
AARP provides tips to protect veterans from scams