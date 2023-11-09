Holton High School ticket sale process causes confusion among families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ticket sale process for Holton High School’s playoff game scheduled for this Friday against Frontenac has caused some confusion.
13 NEWS viewers have reported that USD 336 planned to require people to pay online only for this Friday’s game tickets, with no option available to purchase tickets at the front gate.
USD 336 said it was based on new rulings from KSHSAA, but the association says it is not enforcing such a rule.
Holton’s athletic director sent an email to families stating there was a misunderstanding and apologized for the confusion, noting that people can purchase online or with cash at the entrance gate.
Any active military and veterans can attend the game for free. Below is the message from Holton’s athletic director, Brandan Giltner.
Here is the link to purchase tickets: https://gofan.co/event/1216820?schoolId=KS24320
