Holton High School ticket sale process causes confusion among families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ticket sale process for Holton High School’s playoff game scheduled for this Friday against Frontenac has caused some confusion.

13 NEWS viewers have reported that USD 336 planned to require people to pay online only for this Friday’s game tickets, with no option available to purchase tickets at the front gate.

USD 336 said it was based on new rulings from KSHSAA, but the association says it is not enforcing such a rule.

Holton’s athletic director sent an email to families stating there was a misunderstanding and apologized for the confusion, noting that people can purchase online or with cash at the entrance gate.

Any active military and veterans can attend the game for free. Below is the message from Holton’s athletic director, Brandan Giltner.

“Holton Wildcat Football Fans, I apologize for misinterpreting the information I received from KSHSAA regarding the selling of tickets for the Sectional Playoff Football game when Holton hosts Frontenac on Friday, Nov. 10th. These are the two options for purchasing tickets to attend the game: Digital tickets may be purchased in advance of the game on Go Fan. Ticket prices are: $8 – Adults $6 – Students (K-12) A transaction fee will be applied to the purchase of tickets through Go Fan. Link to purchase tickets: https://gofan.co/event/1216820?schoolId=KS24320 2. A cash purchase option will be available at the entrance gates. Ticket prices are: $8 – Adults $6 – Student (K-12) No passes will be accepted to attend the game. As a reminder, KSHSAA to Honor Veterans and Active Military with Free Admission to Sectional Football Game. Any active military or veteran and one guest will be admitted free of charge, simply by showing their driver’s license, which has a seal indicating the person is a veteran and signifying service. If the individual has not renewed their license in the last couple of years, a veteran ID card or any proof of identification is acceptable. Again, I apologize for communicating inaccurate information regarding the purchase of tickets for the Sectional Football Playoff game. Hopefully providing two different options to attend the playoff game on Friday will ease the anxiety and tension that this has created. We look forward to seeing everyone at the game to cheer on the Wildcat Football Team on to victory Friday night.”

Here is the link to purchase tickets: https://gofan.co/event/1216820?schoolId=KS24320

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.