Former WIBW News Director honored for his military service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A member of the WIBW family was honored for his military service to our country on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Former WIBW News Director Jon Janes was presented with a Quilt of Valor. Since 2003, several hundred thousand such quilts have been awarded to service members and veterans touched by war.

Janes served in the US Air Force during Vietnam, serving part of that time in Thailand.

Michael Scott of Topeka’s Schwerdt Design Group and a member of the Topeka Quilts of Valor program, made the quilt for Janes. He also received a Vietnam Era Service Medal.

“A lot of times they say, give it to somebody else, I don’t deserve it, but they do because they spent the time and they dedicated parts of their life to serving our country,” said Scott.

Janes shared what the Quilt of Valor means to him.

“I mean, you’re working for your country,” Janes said. “You spend time away from your family. You miss all the holidays. A lot of guys were under fire. I think it’s important for people to remember people who fought for their country.”

Janes retired from active duty as a First Lieutenant in the Air Force. Janes was the News Director at WIBW for 24 years until he retired in June 2023.

