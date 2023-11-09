Downtown Topeka alleyway set to close for repairs

FILE
FILE(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Downtown Topeka alleyway is set to close for about a month as crews make repairs passage.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Nov. 15, crews will close the alley between 12th and 13th St. from Kansas to Jackson Ave.

Crews noted that the closure is needed to repair the alleyway, which is expected to reopen on Dec. 15.

No detours have been provided and no serious delays or impacts are expected.

