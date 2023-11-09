Dillons remains committed to hiring veterans and their families

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons Food Stores remains committed to hiring veterans and their families.

“Service members and veterans have made great sacrifices to guarantee the freedoms that America enjoys. Dillons is proud to honor our heroes by offering a meaningful career for those who have served, including military service members and their families,” said Sheila Regehr, Corporate Affairs Manager at Dillons. “By embracing veterans experiences and skills, we are building a stronger workforce and stronger communities.”

Dillons Food Store officials said people can learn more about pursuing a career with Dillons and can apply online at jobs.dillons.com. Salaried leadership roles, along with full-time and part-time positions across the company are available, which includes, all-purpose clerks, department leaders, e-commerce, pharmacy, distribution centers and more.

According to Dillons Food Stores, Kroger, along with Dillons, is committed to providing opportunities to support the unique needs of veterans, transitioning service members and their families. In the last 10 years, Kroger has hired more than 50,000 veterans in-stores, technology, logistics and more.

“As a former Kroger store leader and Top Women in Grocery honoree, I’m proud to refer friends and fellow veterans to explore the myriad of opportunities with an organization who respects and honors the many sacrifices endured by military veterans,” said Cora R. Mauzy, a member of the Veteran’s ARG and operational project leader. “You can be confident that your leadership and communication skills will be maximized and recognized on various levels and platforms.”

Dillons Food Stores said Kroger will also honor active and former military members and their dependents with a 10% discount in nationwide stores on Veterans Day, including Dillons. On Saturday, Nov. 11, all service members, veterans and their dependents with a valid military ID are eligible for the promotion. Kroger veteran associates can take advantage of the savings on top of their 10% Our Brands discount, saving 20% on Veterans Day.

Dillons Food Stores officials indicated a longtime supporter of service members and military families, Kroger contributed more than $41 million to the United Service Organizations (USO), recognized as the largest cumulative donor in the organization’s 82-year history. Kroger continues to support veteran associates through the Veterans Associate Resource Group (ARG), which unites Kroger veterans and veteran supporters with the common purpose of highlighting the talents and strengths of associates with military experience through education, mentoring and networking while supporting veterans in need within local communities.

In 2023, Kroger committed more than $770 million incremental investment in its associates, buiolding on the $1.9 million in incremental investments in wages and comprehensive benefits the company has made since 2018, which ahs raised the average hourly rate to $18 or $23.50 per hour with comprehensive benefits.

The Kroger Co. offers resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates, including:

Wages & Benefits: Provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Offers up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates to pursue educational opportunities. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $38.8 million to empower more than 15,000 associates to further their education, with 87% of the recipients being store associates

Training & Development: Provides on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training

Health & Wellness: Supports associates’ safety, health and well-being through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health, that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions and BetterHelp virtual counseling

Financial Coaching: Provides free financial counseling through the Goldman Sachs Ayco tool, giving associates access to coaches as well as online tools and resources to create a savings plan, learn how to avoid common financial pitfalls and explore opportunities to maximize all available company benefits

Perks & Discounts: Provides flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more

