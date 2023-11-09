College Prep Academy hosts guest speakers for Native American Heritage Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools College Prep Academy hosted guest speakers to discuss Native American Heritage Month.

USD 501 invited some guest speakers to share their experiences and Native American heritage. Those guest speakers include District 10 Representative and member of the Navajo Nation Christina Haswood and 501′s Consulting Teacher of Native American Studies Yale Taylor.

The guest speakers talked about their culture and heritage with the students, highlighting the importance of Native American Heritage Month.

”They may know that there are nations close to us — close to Topeka — that Topeka was once reservation land, and so, we were just bringing history to these students that they may not have known or knew very little about,” said Taylor.

Representative Haswood even talked to the students about the importance of law-making and the awareness of legislative policies when they are ready to vote in the future.

“As Representative Haswood said, although our students can not vote right now,” said Taylor. “The policies that are being decided do affect their lives, and they will be adults here very soon, so just kind of knowing what is going on and being connected to the community is an opportunity they should have.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.