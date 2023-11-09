City of Topeka Human Resources Director announces departure after 16 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka Human Resources Director announced her departure from the City of Topeka after 16 years of service.

The City of Topeka officials said Jacque Russell, Human Resources Director, joined the city in July of 2007 as a Classification and Compensation Manager, before being promoted to HR Director in April of 2008. During her time with the City of Topeka, she has helped reshape the city’s benefits and wellness program for employees, worked collaboratively with city departments to improve recruitment and retention, and recently led the efforts to roll out a new onboarding system for new employees.

Interim City Manager Richard U. Neinstedt shared about Russell’s leadership with the City of Topeka.

“Jacque has been an integral part of the city’s leadership team for 16 years. We will miss her experience, institutional knowledge, and all that she brought to her service of both our city employees and Topeka residents. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” said Nienstedt.

Russell said she is appreciative of her experience working for the City of Topeka.

“I am so appreciative of all of the relationships and collaboration that I have been a part of across our organization. It has been an incredible opportunity to serve the City of Topeka over the years, and I close this chapter being proud of all we have been able to accomplish together,” said Russell.

City of Topeka officials noted Russell’s last day with the City of Topeka is Dec. 1. In the coming weeks, the city will identify an internal employee to serve as Interim Human Resources Director. The city plans to conduct a nationwide search to fill the position on a permanent basis.

