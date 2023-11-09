Big 12 to add new sports in 2024-2025

IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - If Commissioner Brett Yormark hasn’t shown he means business in building the conference’s brand, here’s a another example.

The Big 12 will add beach volleyball and women’s lacrosse starting. With these additions the Conference’s total sponsored sports increases to 25, including 15 women’s sports.

“Beach volleyball and women’s lacrosse are both experiencing growth and popularity on a national level,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark per a release. “The additions will allow incoming and current members to compete for national championships under the Big 12 umbrella while expanding the league’s footprint across new sports.”

the Big 12 lineup in beach volleyball will include Arizona, Arizona State, TCU and Utah. Big 12 women’s lacrosse will feature Arizona State, Colorado and Cincinnati.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.