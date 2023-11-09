AARP provides tips to protect veterans from scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans served our country, therefore they are often a target of scammers posing as government officials or organizations claiming to help them.

If you sense that you are being scammed, it is important to go straight to the source.

“If for some reason you’ve opened it up and you think it might be valid, take a minute and close it or hang up the phone and call the people that they claim to be,” said Fraud Watch Volunteer for AARP, John Wurzer. “Look up their phone number and call them and see if they’ve ever heard of this thing that you just thought was the greatest deal on Earth.”

Wurzer said that veterans are targeted because of their sense of duty and responsibility — making them more susceptible.

“Government agencies will not call you out of the blue asking you for information,” said Wurzer. “Anyone using broken English or bad grammar in an email or a phone call, and anytime that someone starts asking you for a social security number, bank account number, or credit card number — just hang up.”

AARP said they are always there to help and it is nothing to be ashamed of.

“Everybody thinks to themselves, ‘I’m not going to be a scam victim,’ but it happens to all of us,” said Wurzer. “It’s happened to me, it’s happened to everyone who works at AARP and that’s why we’re fighting so strongly against it.”

