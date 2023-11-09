$6.6 million awarded to economic opportunity projects around Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $6.6 million will help construct new hotels in Colby, a new manufacturing facility in Burlington and a new project at Kansas State University.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday, Nov. 9, that it will invest more than $6.6 million in loans and grants to push economic development through rural cooperatives in Kansas.

“Cooperatives serve as one of our most important partners in delivering critical goods and services to rural Kansas,” Davis said. “For more than a century, the cooperative business model has been an integral part of the rural American economy.”

The USDA noted that Thursday’s announcement is part of a larger national announcement that includes 35 other states as well as Puerto Rico. Kansas projects include:

OrganizationCityDescriptionGrant or Loan Amount Estimated Businesses Aided Jobs Created
Kansas State University Manhattan Funds will provide aid for the “Building a Rural Cooperative Landscape in Kansas” project to focus on new and existing rural grocery stores transitioning to mutually owned business models. This will include the cooperative model in rural communities. The Rural Grocery Initiative will work with partners across the state to enhance and deliver cooperative development services. The primary goal of the Center will be to improve the economic condition of rural areas through cooperative development. $198,399 74 10
Secure Semiconductor Manufacturing, LLCBurlingtonA loan will be provided for furnishings, equipment, supplies, working capital and other costs related to the new manufacturing plant being built north of Burlington. $2 million 30 1,200
Arbor House Event Local & Stable, LLCBenningtonA loan will help remodel and rehabilitate the event center in Bennington. $446,800 1 6
WWS, Inc.ColbyA loan will provide other loans to rural utilities program borrowers to push for economic development. The project will provide loan funds for an 81-room hotel to be built in Colby. $2 million 1 30
Wooden, Inc.ColbyA loan will provide loans to rural utilities program borrowers to push for economic development The project will provide loan funds for a 93-room hotel in Colby. $2 million 1 30

