18-year-old sentenced to prison for Snapchat threats that closed public pool

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old who caused a public pool in Leavenworth to temporarily close this summer has been sentenced to prison for threats he made.

The Leavenworth County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8, that Landen W. Burgess, 18, has been sentenced to 29 months - more than 2 years - in prison for an incident that happened over the summer.

Burgess’ prison sentence follows his conviction for threats made on Snapchat that focused on an employee of Wollman Pool.

“Threatening comments can lead to a conviction and a prison sentence, as was the case here,” District Attorney Todd Thompson said.

Court records indicate that Burgess sent a photo of himself holding a gun pointed at the camera in a threatening manner. Snapchat records also revealed a series of threatening messages sent in July.

