Witt Jr. named finalist for All-MLB Team

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On the same day as the Kansas City Royals named him their Les Milgram Player of the Year, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was named a finalist for an All-MLB Team.

Witt Jr. starred in the second half of the 2023 season, finishing with 30 home runs and 49 stolen bases for the first 30-30 season in Royals history and the fifth 30-49 season in MLB history.

The selections for the All-MLB Team, established in 2019, will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 16.

READ MORE: Royals release 2024 Spring Training schedule

Witt Jr. was also a finalist last season at the shortstop position. Beginning Wednesday, fans can vote until Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. CT for their choices. Fan voting is worth 50 percent of the official vote and a media panel vote determines the other half.

The 23-year-old shortstop was named a finalist for the American League’s Louisville Silver Slugger Award. He finished third in the AL with 177 hits, trailing only Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (185) and Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (180).

Witt Jr. led all MLB shortstops in stolen bases and total bases and tied World Series MVP Corey Seager for 2nd in RBI.

If you’d like to vote for Witt Jr., you can do so here.

