Wednesday forecast: Cooling back down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Be aware of dense fog this morning and give yourself some extra time heading out the door. A cold front overnight into this morning will continue to bring a cooling trend with highs today about 10° cooler than yesterday and 10° cooler Thursday compared to today.

Taking Action:

Allow for some extra time to get to your destination this morning due to fog.

Any rain for the next 8 days will be minimal: Drizzle/mist from fog this morning otherwise one of the models is indicating a slight chance of rain Saturday night. At this point will keep the forecast dry due to low confidence but keep checking back for updates.

After a cold start to the month on the first day, temperatures have been near or above average since then and that looks to continue for the next 8 days with today being the warmest (at least for a while). Clouds will continue to be monitored today and tomorrow to see how long the clouds will linger especially in the afternoon hours which would impact how warm it will get. Yesterday the clouds were able to clear out fairly quickly leading to warmer temperatures than expected.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Morning fog with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70°. Winds increasing through the day with a northerly wind by this afternoon gusting up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear this evening with clouds increasing late. Lows in the low 30s in north-central KS and near 40° near I-35. Winds N/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph as winds gradually weaken especially after 2am.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Most if not all of northeast KS will drop below freezing Friday morning with clear skies and with plenty of sun, highs will be in the upper 50s-low 60s by the afternoon.

This weekend will be near seasonal Saturday with more clouds Saturday vs Sunday and slightly stronger winds as well. Bottom line is Sunday is looking to be the nicer day but Saturday still won’t be bad if you do have an outdoor event to go to (football game). Highs generally in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

The quiet weather with comfortable temperatures for November standards continue into the first half of next work week. As of now the chance for precipitation next week even looking toward Thursday and Friday remains on the low side but long range models do indicate slightly better chances for the weekend into the following week which would be Thanksgiving week so definitely something to monitor as we get into next week.

