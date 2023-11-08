Washburn Rural High School honors Veterans Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural High School honored Veterans Day during an annual ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The school’s Air Force JROTC led the ceremony along with the Washburn Rural High School Band and Choir. Lt. Col. Ron McDaniels, Senior Aerospace Instructor for JROTC, says it is their privilege to honor those protecting the country.

”We love having the chance to celebrate our veterans with our high school population,” said Lt. Col. Ron McDaniels, Senior Aerospace Instructor for JROTC. “We have veterans that belong to students here, veterans that get to view this on our YouTube channel, veterans that get to view this on your show. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate those veterans that have done so much for us.”

Veterans Day is this Saturday, Nov. 11.

