Two Topeka City Councilmembers re-elected for second term

(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Election Day is upon us and the results from Topeka’s City Council races are in.

Christiana Valdvia-Alcala was elected for a second term in District 2, which covers North Topeka and Oakland. She received 837 votes, and defeated challenger Craig McCullah by a margin of 69% to 31%.

Valdiva-Alcala spoke about her top priorities for the next four years.

“The focus on the unsheltered crisis that we’re in. Working with community organizations and hopefully law enforcement with the high rate of homicides that we have had in Topeka. Working on issues of poverty, working continuously on streets,” said Valdvia-Alcala.

Councilmember Spencer Duncan also won re-election in District 8, receiving 80% of the vote and defeating challenger Chris Phelps. Duncan received 1,323 votes.

“We need to continue to lower property taxes, we need to have safe streets, we need to deal with this homeless crisis. We need to have good roads. I mean those are the primary issues and I’ve tried to fight for all of those and I’ll keep doing that,” Duncan said.

See the rest of the Election Day results on 13 News WIBW as they become available.

