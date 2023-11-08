Two new faces join the Topeka City Council

Two new faces will join the Topeka City Council following the Election Day results.
Two new faces will join the Topeka City Council following the Election Day results.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new faces will join the Topeka City Council following the Election Day results.

Topeka City Council District 4 will be run by David Banks who won the race with 62% of the votes against David Brede.

Banks says his priorities are public safety and addressing the city’s unhoused population.

He says he looks forward to advocating for his district.

“It is time to start fulfilling that promise that I made,” says Banks, referring to his time on the campaign trail. “And I’m looking forward to it. I know that our district has been thirsty for change. I’m that change and I’ll be the voice of my district and this community. I’m looking forward to it.”

The District 4 incumbent, Tony Emerson, did not seek reelection.

In addition, Marcus D.L. Miller will join the Topeka City Council District 6, receiving 69% of votes against Craig Dunstan.

Miller has been a supporter of the business community and Topeka’s youth.

“I appreciate the support, even the ones that voted for Craig (Dunstan),” he says. “I want you to know that I want to represent you just as much as I want to represent the people that voted for me. It’s extremely important that we are cohesive in this district and in this town period. For us to be able to move forward on a lot of issues that we have, we need to be together on it.”

Banks and Miller will be the first Black representatives on Topeka’s City Council since John Nave served in 2007.

