TRIO EOC kicks off first day of free college application assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The window to apply to any Kansas college for free opened on Tuesday Nov. 7.

Located in the back of the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, advisors were available to assist those looking to apply to college.

A Spanish speaking translator was available, Tuesday only, to ensure that everyone was able to receive the help that they needed.

Academic Advisor for TRIO EOC, Melody Lawrence, said that it is important to note that the event only runs until Nov. 9, so get your applications in while you can.

“It’s just important to know that we are here to help. For these three days, even if you’re just a little bit nervous about going back to school, come talk to us,” said Lawrence. “I am a first generation college student that didn’t earn my degree until I was 55-years-old — it can happen at any age.”

Students from Topeka High and Hope Street Academy will be taking advantage of this opportunity on Nov. 8.

