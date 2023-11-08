TRIO EOC kicks off first day of free college application assistance

By Madison Bickley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The window to apply to any Kansas college for free opened on Tuesday Nov. 7.

Located in the back of the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, advisors were available to assist those looking to apply to college.

A Spanish speaking translator was available, Tuesday only, to ensure that everyone was able to receive the help that they needed.

Academic Advisor for TRIO EOC, Melody Lawrence, said that it is important to note that the event only runs until Nov. 9, so get your applications in while you can.

“It’s just important to know that we are here to help. For these three days, even if you’re just a little bit nervous about going back to school, come talk to us,” said Lawrence. “I am a first generation college student that didn’t earn my degree until I was 55-years-old — it can happen at any age.”

Students from Topeka High and Hope Street Academy will be taking advantage of this opportunity on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
Crews plan to reduce eastbound I-70 to a single lane on Nov. 8. 2023.
Drivers warned of weeks-long I-70 lane reduction through downtown Topeka
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic

Latest News

13 News at Six
Man who fled Kansas after 2022 homicide sentenced to 52+ years in prison
The window for Kansas residents to freely apply to college began Nov. 7.
TRIO EOC kicks off first day of free college application assistance
Man convicted of 2022 Topeka rape sentenced to 50+ years in prison
Man convicted of 2022 Topeka rape sentenced to 50+ years in prison
A long-time sponsor of the United Way of Kaw Valley’s Young Reader Program donated thousands of...
United Way’s young reader program receives a boost from $2,000 donation
A long-time sponsor of the United Way of Kaw Valley’s Young Reader Program donated thousands of...
United Way’s young reader program receives a boost from $2,000 donation