Topekans invited to explore issues surrounding religious freedom

The Religious Freedom Symposium will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Washburn University Union, Rooms A & B.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An upcoming discussion focuses on religious freedom and how it protects everyone.

Nick Xidis is helping organize the symposium with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - Kansas. He visited Eye on NE Kansas with Jeffrey Jack, interim dean of Washburn University School of Law.

The event is titled Religious Freedom Symposium: The Freedom That Protects Everyone. Attendees will hear from panelists who’ll discuss a variety of issues surrounding the topic.

The Religious Freedom Symposium will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Washburn University Union, Rooms A & B.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
A 3-vehicle collision on I-70 near Auburn Rd. forces eastbound traffic to a standstill on Nov....
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023

Latest News

Carl Carlson
Paying off mortgage could pay off for retirement plans
Carl Carlson
Paying off mortgage could pay off for retirement plans
Topeka Fire Department responded to a garage fire in east Topeka.
Topeka Fire Department responds to garage fire in east Topeka
Jeffery Jack and Nick Xidis share information about the Religious Freedom Symposium coming up...
Topekans invited to explore issues surrounding religious freedom