Topekans invited to explore issues surrounding religious freedom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An upcoming discussion focuses on religious freedom and how it protects everyone.

Nick Xidis is helping organize the symposium with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - Kansas. He visited Eye on NE Kansas with Jeffrey Jack, interim dean of Washburn University School of Law.

The event is titled Religious Freedom Symposium: The Freedom That Protects Everyone. Attendees will hear from panelists who’ll discuss a variety of issues surrounding the topic.

The Religious Freedom Symposium will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Washburn University Union, Rooms A & B.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

