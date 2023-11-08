Topeka Fire Department responds to garage fire in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department responded to a garage fire in east Topeka.

Topeka Fire Department officials said that they responded to a detached garage fire just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 located at 301 SE Liberty St. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the detached garage. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, keeping it confined to the garage where the fire originated. No one was in the garage at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported from the incident.

Topeka Fire Department officials indicated that a TFD Investigation Unit responded to this incident to determine the origin and cause for the fire. The following is a brief summary:

After a preliminary investigation, the fire cause is classified as under investigation.

The total damage is estimated to be $4,000, all of which is associated with structural loss.

The response to this fire included 3 Engine Companies, 2 Truck Companies, 1 Battalion Chief, 1 Shift Commander, and 1 Investigator.

Assisting agencies at this incident included American Medical Response Kansas Gas Service and Evergy

Working smoke detectors were not located within the garage of fire origin.

