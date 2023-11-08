Thirteen manufacturers accepted into Commerce’s Made in Kansas program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thirteen manufacturers are accepted into the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Made in Kansas program.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8 that 13 manufacturers have been accepted into the Department’s Made in Kansas program. Made in Kansas is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Commerce to help promote Kansas manufacturers to customers across Kansas and around the globe.

Commerce officials indicated that the Made in Kansas program is designed to showcase Kansas-made products and provide those companies with a verified stamp of assurance for use in promotional activities. Participation is free. To join the program, a business must use manufacturing in the production process and meet one additional criterion:

More than half the components come from Kansas

Final assembly takes place in Kansas

Kansas-headquartered company includes design and/or engineering functions

“Some of the finest products in the world are made right here in Kansas, but the world might not know that yet,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland. “This initiative highlights first-class manufacturers that contribute significantly to their local communities as well as the overall state economy.”

Kansas Department of Commerce officials said they established the program to create tangible means for companies to communicate that their products are made in Kansas. Certified program partner manufacturers have access to the exclusive Made in Kansas seal to feature on packaging, products and promotional materials.

“Having a Made in Kansas logo on products lets customers know they are purchasing excellence, reliability and consistency,” said Program Manager Corrie Ann Campbell. “Our manufacturers embody the Kansas work ethic, which is honed by more than 160 years of pioneering spirit and commitment to workmanship.”

Commerce officials said the first manufacturers that have been accepted as Made in Kansas Program participants include the following

Kansas Department of Commerce officials noted that Kansas manufacturers are encouraged to take advantage of the program and proudly display their entrepreneurism and ingenuity for the rest of the world to see. For more information about the Made in Kansas program and its partner companies, click HERE.

