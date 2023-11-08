Thanksgiving deal: Meijer stores lowering turkey prices to what they were in 1930s

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer said it will be lowering its prices on some holiday...
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer said it will be lowering its prices on some holiday favorites.(PRNewswire)
By Emily Keinath and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Meijer is offering deals just in time for Thanksgiving.

The supermarket chain is joining other retailers in helping families enjoy the holiday by lowering the price of some holiday favorites.

Meijer announced it would be selling turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday at roughly the same cost as what it offered its customers in the 1930s.

Customers can purchase Meijer brand frozen turkeys for 59 cents per pound through Nov. 25.

“We know turkey prices are up significantly in a lot of places this year, but our highest priority is bringing value and quality to our customers this holiday season,” said Josh Potts, a poultry buyer for Meijer.

All Meijer brand turkeys will be limited to one per customer. Hams and roasts will also be on sale at all store locations.

Earlier this month, Target announced it would be offering a Thanksgiving feast for $25 with Walmart and Aldi also lowering prices on holiday staples.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

