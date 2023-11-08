South Hutchinson woman dies after early-morning collision on rural highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAVEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A South Hutchinson woman is dead after an early morning collision with a pickup truck on a rural Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound K-96 near Arlington Rd. in Haven with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1996 Geo Metro driven by Barbara S. Wiegand, 67, of S. Hutchinson, had made a lefthand turn from eastbound K-96 onto Arlington Rd.

However, KHP said Wiegand failed to yield the right of way to a 2016 Ford F350 driven by Brayan A. Jiminez Matute, 21, of Parkville, Md., which was unable to avoid the collision.

KHP said the pickup struck Wiegand’s Geo on the passenger side door.

First responders said Wiegand was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Jiminez Matute and his two passengers, Yaret Alvarado, 22, and Oscar Escoto, 18, both of Mexico, all escaped the crash without injury and were wearing their seatbelts.

