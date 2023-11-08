Resolution passes U.S. House to bolster U.S., Israeli military readiness

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resolution to bolster U.S. and Israeli military readiness has passed the U.S. House of Representatives with the support of Rep. Tracey Mann.

U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he recently voted to pass House Resolution 6126, the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, to bolster Israel’s defenses against Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

“America must continue to support Israel, condemn all attacks on Israel’s sovereignty, and hold the Biden Administration accountable for its continued deals with those who support Hamas and other terrorist groups,” said Rep. Mann. “Israel is America’s strongest ally in the Middle East and the region’s only functioning democracy. We must not sit idly by while our ally suffers brutal attacks from terrorists who want to wipe them off the face of the earth. America’s national security depends, in part, on a free and secure Israel. With this piece of legislation, House Republicans are advancing a comprehensive response to the unthinkable evil carried about by Hamas against Israel and strengthening our own national security in the process.”

Congressman Mann said the resolution passed in the U.S. House of Representatives with a vote of 226-196. It would ensure U.S. military readiness by replenishing domestic stockpiles and would bolster Israel’s defensive capabilities with stockpiles of munitions. It would also support U.S. personnel and citizens with enhanced security at the U.S. Embassy and logistical support for evacuations as well as require the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State to report on assistance to Israel to ensure accountability.

Mann noted that funds for the resolution would be offset by recessions from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, specifically from funds that would have weaponized the Internal Revenue Service against Americans.

