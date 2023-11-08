Police hunt for vandals after $1.5K in damages done to Manhattan High School

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are on the hunt for local vandals as $1,500 in damages has been done to Manhattan High School over the last two weeks.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, law enforcement officials were called to Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of vandalism.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an unknown suspect had damaged the boys’ bathroom as it was tagged. The damage done to the high school in the past two weeks has now totaled $1,500.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker,...
Man who fled Kansas after 2022 homicide sentenced to 52+ years in prison
Police were investigating an early-morning stabbing Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th...
Police investigate early-morning stabbing Tuesday in East Topeka

Latest News

Topeka Police attempt to identify two men who may have information about an Oct. 14, 2023,...
Police attempt to identify 2 who may have information about Abigail’s attack
Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning residents to boil water in Coffey County.
KDHE warns residents to boil water in Coffey County
Thirteen manufacturers are accepted into the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Made in Kansas...
Thirteen manufacturers accepted into Commerce’s Made in Kansas program
Crews respond to a report of two trailers on fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka.
Crews extinguish trailers that caught fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka
Crews respond to a report of two trailers on fire Wednesday morning just north of N.W. Gordon...
Crews extinguish trailers that caught fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka