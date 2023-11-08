Police hunt for vandals after $1.5K in damages done to Manhattan High School

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are on the hunt for local vandals as $1,500 in damages has been done to Manhattan High School over the last two weeks.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, law enforcement officials were called to Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of vandalism.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an unknown suspect had damaged the boys’ bathroom as it was tagged. The damage done to the high school in the past two weeks has now totaled $1,500.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

