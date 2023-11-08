Police attempt to identify 2 who may have information about Abigail’s attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify two men who may have information about an October attack at Abigail’s in Oakland.

The Topeka Police Department says that it needs the community’s help to identify two individuals in connection with an ongoing aggravated battery investigation.

TPD noted that the investigation stems from an Oct. 14 incident at Abigail’s in Oakland, at 1909 NE Seward Ave. It is believed these men have information about the incident and police would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information about the individuals’ identities or the incident should report it to Detective Widener at awidener@topeka.org or to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

