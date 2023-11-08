Police attempt to identify 2 who may have information about Abigail’s attack

Topeka Police attempt to identify two men who may have information about an Oct. 14, 2023,...
Topeka Police attempt to identify two men who may have information about an Oct. 14, 2023, attack at an Oakland bar.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify two men who may have information about an October attack at Abigail’s in Oakland.

The Topeka Police Department says that it needs the community’s help to identify two individuals in connection with an ongoing aggravated battery investigation.

TPD noted that the investigation stems from an Oct. 14 incident at Abigail’s in Oakland, at 1909 NE Seward Ave. It is believed these men have information about the incident and police would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information about the individuals’ identities or the incident should report it to Detective Widener at awidener@topeka.org or to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker,...
Man who fled Kansas after 2022 homicide sentenced to 52+ years in prison
Police were investigating an early-morning stabbing Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th...
Police investigate early-morning stabbing Tuesday in East Topeka

Latest News

Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning residents to boil water in Coffey County.
KDHE warns residents to boil water in Coffey County
Thirteen manufacturers are accepted into the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Made in Kansas...
Thirteen manufacturers accepted into Commerce’s Made in Kansas program
Crews respond to a report of two trailers on fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka.
Crews extinguish trailers that caught fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka
Crews respond to a report of two trailers on fire Wednesday morning just north of N.W. Gordon...
Crews extinguish trailers that caught fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka