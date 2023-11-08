People encouraged to kick tobacco habits during Great American Smokeout

The Great American Smokeout is Nov. 16.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Research continues to show the risks associated with tobacco use, but it’s no secret it can be tough to quit.

Every year, the Great American Smokeout aims to help people kick the habit. This year’s event is Nov. 16.

Stephanie Weiter with the American Cancer Society visited Eye on NE Kansas to remind everyone of the resources available to assist.

If you’d like to find help to stop tobacco use, you may contact the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or by calling 800-227-2345. In addition, KDHE offers the Kansas Tobacco Quitline at www.ksquit.org or 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).

