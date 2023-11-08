Paying off mortgage could pay off for retirement plans

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, discussed the benefits of paying off a mortgage as you head into retirement.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Paying off the mortgage could be a wise choice for people headed into retirement.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, discussed the benefits during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. In a prior visit, he’d talked about why it could be a potential benefit to keep a mortgage.

Carlson said retirement income often is limited, and keeping up mortgage payments can be a strain. He said using savings to pay off the mortgage could eliminate those monthly payments, making it easier to cover other expenses. In addition, he said the ability to deduct mortgage interest from taxes can be reduced, making it less of a benefit to keep carrying the mortgage.

Carlson also discusses other factors such as home equity and financial flexibility. As always, he said the decision ultimately depends a person’s individual financial situation.

