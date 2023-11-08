New ‘Mean Girls’ movie releases first trailer

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12. (Source: Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – That is SO fetch!

The first trailer for the new “Mean Girls” movie musical was released Wednesday morning, giving fans a look at all the beloved characters.

The movie is based on the Broadway musical adaptation of the original 2004 film.

According to IMDB, the film stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who both starred in the original 2004 film, return as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Fey, who wrote both the 2004 movie and the stage musical, returns as a screenwriter and producer.

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker,...
Man who fled Kansas after 2022 homicide sentenced to 52+ years in prison
Police were investigating an early-morning stabbing Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th...
Police investigate early-morning stabbing Tuesday in East Topeka

Latest News

The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology says the nearly 11-foot whale was found...
Necropsy shows whale washed up on coast had swallowed a balloon
Topeka Police attempt to identify two men who may have information about an Oct. 14, 2023,...
Police attempt to identify 2 who may have information about Abigail’s attack
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas
“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12. (Source: Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
'Mean Girls' trailer