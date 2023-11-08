Manhattan native Trevor Hudgins headed overseas

Houston Rockets' Trevor Hudgins (39) brings the ball up against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
Houston Rockets' Trevor Hudgins (39) brings the ball up against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hudgins will soon call France his next home.

According to MSB_Officiel X/Twitter, they welcomes Hudgins to the roster:

Le Mans Sarthe Basket plays in the Basketball Champions League. Hudgins was signed to the Rockets in a two-way contract back in July but they released him in late October.

Hudgins did play during the summer league in 2022 and made his debut on Oct. 22 against the Milwaukee Bucks where he scored three points. He made four other appearances in February averaging 1.8 points in five games. He spent most of his rookie year in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers where he averaged 20 points, 6.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

He played for Northwest Missouri State and was a two-time DII National Player of the Year winner, a three-time National Champion, three-time MIAA Player of the Year, and a two-time All-American.

