Manhattan native Trevor Hudgins headed overseas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hudgins will soon call France his next home.

According to MSB_Officiel X/Twitter, they welcomes Hudgins to the roster:

Le Mans Sarthe Basket plays in the Basketball Champions League. Hudgins was signed to the Rockets in a two-way contract back in July but they released him in late October.

Hudgins did play during the summer league in 2022 and made his debut on Oct. 22 against the Milwaukee Bucks where he scored three points. He made four other appearances in February averaging 1.8 points in five games. He spent most of his rookie year in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers where he averaged 20 points, 6.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

He played for Northwest Missouri State and was a two-time DII National Player of the Year winner, a three-time National Champion, three-time MIAA Player of the Year, and a two-time All-American.

