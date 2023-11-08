Man with multiple run-ins with police sought in connection to Topeka burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who has had multiple previous run-ins with the law is now being sought in connection to an ongoing burglary investigation.

The Topeka Police Department announced on Tuesday, Nov. 7, that it is attempting to locate Travis D. Munsell, 33, of Topeka, in connection to an ongoing burglary investigation.

WIBW records indicate that Munsell was wanted in May in connection to an October aggravated assault incident in which a weapon was fired. He was found and arrested near the Courthouse.

Munsell was also arrested in June following a string of vehicle burglaries in the parking lot of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.

If anyone has information about Munsell’s whereabouts, they should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

