Lawrence vandalism cases believed to be related, community’s aid called for

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A string of vandalism that includes smashed work equipment, busted vehicles and shattered bus stops are believed to be related, however, Lawrence Police need the community’s help to find the culprits.

The Lawrence Police Department says it has recently opened several criminal damage investigations in North Lawrence which may be related. These cases include damage done to a bus stop at North 3rd and Locust St. All crimes were reported over the weekend, however, they could have all happened late Friday night, Nov. 3.

LKPD noted that damage reports are extensive and total tens of thousands of dollars. One report includes 12 smashed windows and nine vehicles while another includes an expensive piece of work equipment that was damaged. Nothing was taken from any of the vehicles in the cases.

Law enforcement officials indicated that one witness reported they saw two men with what appeared to be a bat or hammer after they heard glass break.

Investigators continue to review evidence and search for any video footage from the area.

If anyone has a camera positioned near any of the parts of Lawrence photographed or has any information about the crimes, they should report that to LKPD at 785-832-7509 or the Douglas Co. CrimeStoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

