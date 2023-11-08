Latest CFB rankings for KU and K-State

KU, K-State
KU, K-State(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WIBW) - In week two of the poll, both the Jayhawks and Wildcats are still in the Top 25.

The ‘Cats check in at No. 25 and KU sits at No. 16.

Last week, Kansas earned his first spot in the 10-year history of the poll where Kansas stood at No. 21 at the time. Kansas State was ranked No. 23 in the first poll of the 2023 season.

Kansas is 7-2 and 4-2 in Big 12 action with three games remaining on the year. They’re off to its best start in the first nine games of its season since 2007, after its 28-21 win over Iowa State last week. The victory was Kansas’ first as a ranked team since the then-No. 16 ranked Jayhawks defeated Iowa State 41-36 on Oct. 10, 2009.

Also, KU is now ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll after being No. 22 last week. K-State fell out of the rankings but they received 73 votes to be unofficially at No. 26 in the country.

