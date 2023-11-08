Lake Shawnee under blue-green algae watch at end of recreational season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee is under a blue-green algae watch following the end of the recreational season.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) said they issued a public health advisory update due to blue green algae. Nine Kansas lakes remain on warning or watch status following the recreational season that concluded on Oct. 31. An off-season advisory is being issued this week to add two additional lakes.

A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water. Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported HERE.

Active Advisories

Warning

Amesbury Lake, Johnson County

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

Frazier Lake, Grant County

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

Lovewell Lake, Jewell County (Added November 8)

South Lake (Overland Park), Johnson County

Watch

Fossil Lake, Russell County

Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County (Added November 8)

KDHE officials said monitoring for algal blooms is concurrent with the water recreation season, which lasts April 1 – October 31. For those advisories that are still active outside this period, KDHE relies on lake managers to monitor changing conditions.

According to KDHE, while KDHE and KDWP will not be issuing regular weekly public health advisories for algal blooms again until the official start of the water recreation season in April 2024, the public is encouraged to stay informed and aware of algal blooms. Kansans should be aware that blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake, requiring visitors to exercise their best judgment. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present.

KDHE officials said the state of Kansas recognizes three advisory levels:

According to KDHE, a hazard status indicates that a harmful algal bloom is present, and extreme conditions exist.

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

It is recommended that either a portion of the lake or the entire lake or zone, be closed to the public.

In some cases, the adjacent land should be closed as well. Actual setback distances will be determined on a site-specific basis, if necessary.

When partial closures (i.e., beach or cove) are issued, the remaining lake or zone area will carry a warning status.

KDHE officials said a warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE officials said they recommend the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE officials said a watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE officials said they recommend the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

Advisories are lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the Watch thresholds.

KDHE officials said they investigate publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

KDHE officials indicated if you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

KDHE officials said exposure to Harmful Algal Blooms, whether through contact or ingestion, can cause illness and even death in animals as well as humans. Do not allow livestock, pets, or working animals such as hunting dogs to drink from HAB-affected waters, eat dried scum on shorelines, or lick their fur after exposure. If a person or animal becomes ill after suspected exposure to an algal bloom, consult medical or veterinary care providers immediately and report the event to 877-427-7317, KDHE.EpiHotline@ks.gov. The Epidemiology Hotline is active year-round.

KDHE officials noted for information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit kdhe.ks.gov/HAB and check out their interactive story.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.