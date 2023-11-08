La. armed robbery fugitive, Ok. burglary suspect arrested after speeding in Kan.

Willie B. Powell Jr.
Willie B. Powell Jr.(Chase County Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A speeding vehicle on a Kansas highway led to the arrest of a Texas man wanted for an armed robbery in Louisiana and suspected of a burglary in Oklahoma.

The Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:05 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, law enforcement officials stopped a speeding vehicle along Highway 50, near the Lyon Co. line.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Willie B. Powell Jr., 43, of Texas, was found to have a warrant out for his arrest through Louisiana for armed robbery. He was arrested and booked into the Chase Co. Jail.

However, during the investigation, law enforcement officials said they also found that Powell had items in his possession that were reported stolen in a burglary about 5 hours earlier in Oklahoma City.

The Sheriff’s Office said it continues to work with other law enforcement agencies to find the extent of the investigation. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

As of Wednesday, Powell remains behind Chase Co. bars on his two arrest warrants with no bond listed.

