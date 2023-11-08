Kansas hunters warned of presence of endangered whooping crane

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl and sandhill crane hunters in Kansas have been warned to stay vigilant as killing an endangered whooping crane tows a hefty penalty.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks took to Facebook on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to warn waterfowl and sandhill crane hunters in the state to remain vigilant this time of year as endangered whooping cranes may be in the area.

Wildlife officials noted that whooping cranes have been spotted over the past week at several reservoirs and wetlands in the Sunflower State. Hunters have been asked to remain vigilant of potential hunting area closures and reports - even if an area is not closed to hunting, whooping cranes could still be present.

As always, KDWP has reminded hunters to know the target before taking a shot. Shooting a whooping crane is a federal offense and can lead to fines of up to $100,000 and a year in prison.

