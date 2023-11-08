K-State students and faculty present winter dance concert

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University students and faculty presented a winter dance concert.

K-State officials said the School of Music, Theatre and Dance is presenting “Shifting Landscapes, Winter Dance Concert ‘23″ at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 10 and at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Mark A. Chapman Theatre.

K-State officials indicated the concert features choreography, lighting, costume design, American Sign Language consultation and performances from K-State students and faculty. Tickets can be purchased online HERE.

According to K-State officials, Kate Digby, associate professor and associate director for dance, choreographed “The Sylphs at Duck Swamp,” a quirky and vigorous modern dance work set to a portion of Frederic Chopin’s score for the well-known ballet “Les Sylphides” In this performance, classical lines collide with silly romps as eight oddball birds try to take flight.

Officials with K-State said Digby also choreographed “Warp & Woof,” a light-hearted duet about love and ego, friendship and competition, and a celebration of the virtuosic in the mundane.

Staff at K-State indicated Stephen Loch, teaching assistant professor of dance, choreographed “Parallel Universe” and “PlastiCity,” a contemporary dance piece that transports the audience to a dystopian future where humanity’s need for convenience has led to catastrophic environmental consequences.

According to K-State officials, Julie L. Pentz, professor of dance, choreographed “This and That,” a light-hearted tap dance, and “Be Stop Listen Go Yes,” a new jazz dance work that is part of a collaboration with Sabrina Handy, master’s student in theatre and American Sign Language teacher.

K-State officials said the following K-State students are dancers in “Shifting Landscapes, Winter Dance Concert ‘23”:

Kabreyan Anderson, freshman in environmental design, Abilene; Haylee Nicholas, junior in architectural engineering, Andale; Naliya Contreras, junior in theatre, Chapman; Olivia Buddy, freshman in advertising and public relations, Dodge City; Emily Reed, freshman in music education, Derby; Kieran Boeger, freshman in psychology, Gypsum; Abbie Bryan, sophomore in biology, Hutchinson; Sophia Baskerville, senior in sports nutrition, Junction City; Sarah Lauber, junior in animal sciences and industry, Lansing; Jae Seefeldt, junior in music education, Leavenworth; Caroline Humphrey, sophomore in elementary education, Leawood; Makenna Anderson, sophomore in environmental science; Louisburg.

From Manhattan: Emily Ashmore, freshman in open option; Alyx Glessner, sophomore in sociology; Bella Stearns, sophomore in athletic training; and Don Tucker, senior in English.

Riley Chrisler, junior in elementary education, Oakley; Grace Lucas, freshman in psychology, Olathe; Abbey Griffin, junior in nutrition and health, and Margot McClain, sophomore in elementary education, both from Overland Park; Keat Robinson, junior in biology, Salina; Sophia Livingston, freshman in psychology, and Ella Tow, sophomore in chemistry, both from Shawnee; Ann Stegman, senior in integrative human sciences, Topeka; and Annika Wiebers, senior in agricultural communications and journalism, Wamego.

From out of state: Sami Villasana, junior in geology, Aurora, Colo.; Alex Niemann, junior in biology, Waukee, Iowa; Jacob Rogers, freshman in applied music, Frederick, Md.; Holland Juell, sophomore in environmental design, Bloomington, Minn.; Olivia Schwantner, sophomore in animal sciences and industry, House Springs, Mo.; Audrey Henton, senior in dietetics, Kansas City, Mo.; Micah Hensley, freshman in elementary education, Kingston, Mo.; Trinity Cambron, freshman in kinesiology, Lee’s Summit, Mo.; Maddie Newham, sophomore in kinesiology, Norborne, Mo.; Colton Stogdil, master’s student in architecture, Wright City, Mo.; Madison Hunter, senior in accounting, Aurora, Neb.; Avery Johnson, junior in biology, Owasso, Okla.; and Harleigh Schneider, senior in electrical engineering, Azle, Texas.

From out of the country: Emily Hug De Belmont Brugada, senior in management, Asuncion, Paraguay.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.